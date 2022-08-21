The official spokesman for the unified government application of electronic services “Sahel”, Yousef Kazem, announced that, in confirmation of the directives of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Al-Nawaf, the “Contact Us” service was launched to enhance citizens’ direct communication with the ministers to submit complaints, suggestions, initiatives or any other request.

Kazem explained Contact Us service is now available for citizens in line with the directives of HH the Prime Minister and the follow-up of the Minister of State for Municipal Affairs and Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology Dr. Rana Al-Faris to help them to contact the ministers electronically directly around the clock.

And Kazem indicated that users of the Contact Us application can choose the ministry of their choice to register a complaint, submit a proposal, initiative, or any other request, with related documents directly through Sahel.

It is noteworthy that the Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Muhammad Al-Faris, had previously announced receiving comments, complaints and grievances from citizens regarding the Diwan of His Highness the Prime Minister, the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, and the bodies he supervises through communication channels.