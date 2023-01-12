A team of Russian scientists from the Moscow Aviation Institute has developed an oval-shaped drone equipped with four propellers to fly in the atmosphere of Venus and will present a report on this aircraft during the Korolyov Readings, scheduled to be held from January 24 to 27 in Moscow.

“For a lander with a rotating system, it is proposed to use an elliptical hull shape,” the institute said in a statement. This shape was chosen because the elliptical shape has a minimum value of aerodynamic drag when moving and through airflow,” reports Al-Rai daily.

The designers propose to place four rotors, four motors and four support legs. Inside the device will be lithium-ion batteries, through which the scientific equipment, retractable and tiltable support legs, as well as the motors will be powered.

To increase the life span of the aircraft in the extremely hot atmosphere of Venus (more than 400 degrees Celsius), it is proposed to place a layer of aerogel “Resorcinol Formaldehyde” in the structure under the body.

Russia plans to send the Venera-D station in 2029, which will continue the research conducted by Soviet and American stations from the 1960s to the 1990s at a new technological level.

Scientists will try to explain the nature of the greenhouse effect, and it is also planned to study how Venus interacts with the solar wind, and why there is no magnetic field of its own, whether it was in the past.