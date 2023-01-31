The Russian robot “Promobot V.4” has started its work in an Indian school, and it will teach several educational subjects, according to what the “Promobot” company announced.

“The Russian robot (Promobot V.4) has started its work at Heritage School in New Delhi, India, where it will teach students several disciplines and will serve as a live laboratory platform within the framework of additional educational lessons,” reports Al-Rai daily quoting the company.

The company notes that with the help of the robot, students will learn programming, electronics, mechatronics engineering, as well as programming robots.

“The peculiarity of studying robotics technology using a robot (Promobot) is that it is a real robot that is already operating in 43 countries in the world today,” said Oleg Kivokortsev, director of robot development. With its help, children learn about the work of artificial intelligence through a live example, and not through hypothetical models. It is a unique opportunity: a Russian robot, replicas of which are running all over the world, from the USA to Australia.”

The robot Promobot V.4 is a service robot designed to work in crowded places, and it can perform various tasks (adviser, airport employee, guide or administrator).

It is noteworthy that this is not the company’s first work experience with “Promobot” in Indian educational institutions, as it has previously worked with Maharishi Vidya Mandir Private Schools in Chennai, India.