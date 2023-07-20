The Russian city of Tver entered the Guinness Book of Records by preparing the largest cup of coffee in the world, using about 100 kilograms of Arabica coffee.

This was done at the initiative of a company, where the cup was erected at a height of more than two meters in the framework of the celebration on the occasion of the city’s day and the 888th anniversary of the capital of the region, sponsored by the “Poetti” brand, owned by the “Mill Foods” company, which bought the business of the Finnish businessman Paulig in the Russian Federation.

“We are striving to ensure that the residents of the Tver region can be proud of the coffee roasting plant and the producer on the territory of the province,” said Mikhail Glukhov, Marketing Director of Mill Foods. From now on, Tver has been placed on the coffee map not only in Russia, but also in the world thanks to the new record that was set.”

“We can now claim the title of the coffee capital of the world,” he added.