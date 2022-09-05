The Directorate-General of Traffic has issued instructions and procedures that ice cream sellers using bicycles and motorcycles must follow.

The Public Relations Department and Traffic Awareness Department said, in a statement the new instructions that have been issued to ice cream carts, come after the occurrence of many unfortunate traffic accidents especially involving those who use cycles and motorcycles on the ring roads and main roads.

The department added that the most prominent new instructions stipulated include not driving on the ring roads and main roads, must hold a motorcycle driving license and obtaining a motorcycle license plate, ensuring the road worthiness of the bike, wearing a helmet while driving, and wearing a special highlight uniform in the evening.

The department explained the failure to abide by these instructions will lead to the confiscation of the vehicle and a citation will be issued against the owner of the cart.

Meanwhile, the Technical Inspection Department of General Traffic Department has provided the Kuwait Municipality a number of technical inspection staff to work within the municipality’s centers in all governorates, to deal with licenses for commercial activities.