The Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to Kuwait, Prince Sultan bin Saad, said the Hajj season is a great honor that God bestowed on the Kingdom to serve the pilgrims.

He pointed out that the Kingdom constantly updates its preparations for this season, and is ready to receive the pilgrims just like the pre-pandemic era. This year, he said, “We expect about 3 million pilgrims from inside and outside the Kingdom.

In a statement to reporters, he said the Kingdom is fully prepared to receive the pilgrims and added, a new system has recently been developed under the name ‘The Road to Makkah’, according to which some Saudi employees have been sent to some airports of Islamic countries to complete the procedures for pilgrims in their countries such as entry procedures, passports and permits, pointing out that this is done by the Kingdom to facilitate the pilgrims.

He went on to say, the modernization of the infrastructure of the holy sites is in full swing, as days after the end of the Hajj season, preparations for the next season begin, and everyone is ready upon the directives and supervision of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and His Highness the Crown Prince, the Kingdom looks forward to the honor of serving the pilgrims.

He stated an agreement has been reached between the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and the Kuwaiti Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs regarding the number of pilgrims from Kuwait including the number of bedoun pilgrims which is estimated to be about a thousand. He added, the Kuwaiti Hajj mission after running a check on the facilities and equipment has left the Kingdom.

He pointed out that the issuance of visas of all kinds has become completely electronic without the need to visit the embassy.

In response to a question about the Kingdom hosting political and diplomatic events, he explained that his country’s approach, with its weight, its strategic location, its balanced and sober speech, its impartial dealings, its credibility and transparency with everyone made it a source of trust among various brotherly and friendly countries, and therefore it became the destination of political delegations and officials from various countries of the world, indicating that the Kingdom seeks always aims to achieve security and enhance stability with its wise and balanced initiatives and mediations.

He added the Kingdom has now become a destination for tourism, investments and various economic activities and events of interest to everyone, with the enthusiasm and inspiration of His Highness, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

In response to another question about the impact of the US State Department report warning of Iran’s danger to Saudi-Iranian relations, he said his country took the step to restore relations with Iran after an integrated study, explaining that the reports of other countries express their views and that what matters to the Kingdom is its interests in the first place and the interests of the region and peace and prosperity.

Regarding the reception of Iranian pilgrims, he said that the Kingdom deals with pilgrims as Muslims, regardless of their nationalities, calling it a great honor that God has bestowed upon us.

Speaking of some advertisements promoted by some about the possibility of Hajj using a tourist visa, he said the tourist visa authorizes visitors to visit the Kingdom for the purpose of tourism and also to perform Umrah rituals, but the Hajj season requires a completely different permit from the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, and this applies to the Saudis, hoping that he everyone is careful not to be led by this misleading information, as the authorities will not allow entry to the holy sites to those who do not hold a permit for pilgrimage