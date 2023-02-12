The 45-year-old American billionaire, Brian Johnson, revealed that he spends two million dollars a year to restore his youth so that he appears 18 years old, no matter how old he is, in cooperation with a team of 30 doctors within a project called “Blueprint”.

Johnson follows a strict vegetarian diet of no more than 1,977 calories per day, reports Al-Rai daily.

He also takes two dozen supplements and medications, including zinc and a small dose of lithium “for brain health”, and undergoes frequent, often painful medical procedures such as blood tests, MRIs, ultrasounds and colonoscopies.

Johnson indicated his keenness on the external appearance, revealing that he underwent cosmetic procedures such as weekly acid peeling and filler injections.

He confirmed that he was able to reduce his biological age to 37 years, according to the recorded data on the vitality of his organs, which he conducts periodically.