Ministry of Health has closed the doors of the Sheikhan Al-Farsi Specialized Center for the treatment of rheumatic diseases, saying the center will remain closed until further notice, although expected to remain closed for a very short period.

A local Arabic daily quoting well-informed sources in the ministry said the outpatient clinics have been transferred to Al-Razi Hospital so also the Physical Medicine Department.

The Sheikhan Al-Farsi Rheumatology Center was inaugurated in June 2001, with a generous donation from the late Sheikhan Al-Farsi.