The Ministry of Interior has called on all citizens and residents to follow the traffic guidelines during the celebration of national holidays.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior has stressed, in a press statement, the necessity of not shading or covering the vehicle’s windows, not covering the vehicle’s license plate, and not allowing children to hang out of the windows during the celebrations, in order to ensure the safety of all, reports Al-Jarida daily.


Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR