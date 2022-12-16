The Ministry of Public Works contacted those responsible for placing an advertising banner calling on voluntary donations from the people of Al-Dhahr and Jaber Al-Ali regions to restore and repair a dilapidated secondary road separating the two areas, because they believed that the Ministry of Works does not have enough money to maintain the road, an Arab daily reported.

The ministry assured those behind the advertisement that it is keen on maintaining the streets of the country whenever the required financial budgets are provided, stressing the ministry’s competence to carry out the necessary maintenance of roads and streets in various regions, especially those that are severely worn out.

In addition, the ministry emphasized that it is not permissible for the campaign organizers to carry out maintenance on any road, because these roads belong to the state and not the individuals. The officials asked for the removal of the signboard as it is illegal and affects the reputation of the government agency. Officials added that the maintenance operations require approvals of the regulatory authorities regarding the regulations of the maintenance of roads and streets in the six governorates, pointing out that the Central Agency for Public Tenders had previously turned over these practices to the ministry until it fulfills all agency requirements.

Moreover, the ministry requested to speed up the pace of the documentation cycle and complete the tender procedures related to the maintenance of roads, whether internal or highway, in order to complete the maintenance operations in light of the ministry receiving many complaints related to the conditions of the roads in their regions.

Meanwhile, the fundraising campaign banner immediately received polarizing responses between supporters and opponents of the idea, after it was posted on a social networking site.