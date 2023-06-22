The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigation has raided 5 fake servants recruiting offices in the Ishbiliya region and arrested 16 workers who offered services in a daily wage basis.

The Security Media Department of the Ministry of Interior stated Wednesday evening, that “continuing security follow-up and intensifying campaigns against violators by the General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations helped put an end to this illegal activity, reports Al-Rai daily.

The sources added another “19 violators of the residence and labor laws of various nationalities were seized from Salmiya.”

The sources indicated that “the necessary legal measures are being taken against them and referred them to the competent authorities.”