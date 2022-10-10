Noufal Saqafi Kalasa, a renowned scholar, visited Badr Al-Samaa Medical Centre, Kuwait, Farwaniya. An event to honour his visit took place at Badr Al-Samaa Cultural Hall, The Branch Manager, Mr. Abdul Razak felicitated the guest with a shawl, Business Development Coordinator Mr Ahmad Kabeer Refai welcomed the invitees soon followed by Noufal Saqafi Kalasa speaking about the relentless service of Badr Al-Samaa to the people of Kuwait, he also emphasized the importance of the health sector to aid those in need.

The program was concluded by Marketing Executive Mr Rahajan expressing his gratitude to everyone who attended the event.



