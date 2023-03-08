The Public Authority for Manpower spokesperson, Director of the Public Relations and Media Department, Aseel Al-Mazyad, announced that the authority’s board of directors have reviewed the provisions of Article (37) related to expatriate workers who have reached the age of 60 years and above, who hold a general secondary school certificate or less, and equivalent certificates as well.

The Authority has issued its Resolution No. (294) of 2023 to amend some provisions of the rules, regulations and procedures for Granting Work Permits issued to the administrative Resolution No. (156) of 2022, as this decision was issued in the implementation of the Authority’s Board of Directors Decisions No. (217) of 2023 and (224) for the year 2023.

The decision of the Board of Directors of the Authority confirmed that the aforementioned workers are allowed to renew or transfer the work permit under the same conditions stipulated in Article (37) before the amendment, which are:

Paying an annual additional fee of KD 250. (Only two hundred and fifty Kuwaiti dinars, nothing more). The worker must be insured with an irrevocable comprehensive health insurance policy issued by one of the companies qualified and approved to issue the insurance policy by the Insurance Regulatory Unit.

With the exception of the same categories that were previously excluded from the drawing, they are the husbands and children of Kuwaiti women, wives of Kuwaitis, and Palestinians who hold documents.

However, the new decision would allow some residency holders from some other sectors to transfer to the private sector, and they are workers in the government, public bodies and institutions, or those who join a family, investors, or a foreign partner in a commercial or industrial activity, or residents under the provision of Article (24) of the executive regulations of the law.

Residency for foreigners, while continuing to apply the decisions in force at the authority, and in particular the commitment to implement decisions related to sectors from which expatriate workers are prohibited from moving outside, as well as prohibiting the transfer of domestic workers to the private sector.

Al-Mazyad indicated that the decision issued by the authority also included making some amendments to the categories of work permits mentioned in Article (53) of the regulations of the rules and procedures for granting work permits after the approval of the authority’s board of directors on these amendments, as they came as follows:

Canceling the activity of paragliding training and free jumping training (specialized technical professions) from the first category of work permit categories. The stipulation of contracts for government projects within the first category of permit categories, in accordance with what was previously practiced by the Authority. Amending item No. (7) Of the second category of permits to become men’s and women’s salons (specialized technical professions) instead of barbershops (barbershop professions). Amending the area of the central markets mentioned in Item No. (14) Of the second category of the categories of permits approved by the Authority, so that the area is not less than 500 square meters instead of 1000 square meters. Amending the conditions related to the “restaurant and café” activity referred to in Clause No. (19) of the second category of permit categories, as the approved area will remain the same as 500 square meters, provided that it includes the presence of a kitchen without requiring a specific area for the kitchen. Amending the requirements mentioned in the second paragraph of Item No. (19) of the second category of permit categories so that the new conditions are to provide the competent department with a copy of the lease contract and the license of the Public Authority for Food and Nutrition and the General Fire Force. Adding a new item No. (22) To the second category of permit categories that includes laboratories accredited by the Environment Public Authority.

Noting that the decision is implemented from the date of its issuance on March 8, 2023, and it is being published in the Official Gazett