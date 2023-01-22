Rajasthan Leua Patidar Association organized their first cultural ‘Meet and Greet’ event on 20 January at the Carmel Indian School.

The event was held under the patronage of First Secretary (Community Affairs & Associations) of the Embassy of India, Kamal Rathore. The meet and greet

commenced with the welcoming of the chief guest Royal Murali, special guest Shri

Shamu. The core committee members then honored the dignitaries with the Patidar Samaj.

This was followed by a welcome speech from Mr. Rathore in which he encouraged the community to organize such events, and called on Kuwaiti citizens to visit India and enjoy the country’s grandeur in person.

He further highlighted the flourishing Indo-Kuwait bonds by conveying the message of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to celebrate India and Kuwait’s 60 years of glorious bilateral relations.

President of the Rajasthan Darpan Association, Dhanpal Panchal then delivered a speech where he acknowledged the Patidar community’s initiatives and efforts, and also requested Ramesh Patidar (Bahrain) to be a part of the next PBD event.

Lastly, the contributors of the association were honored and the event concluded with a vote of thanks by Bharat Patidar.