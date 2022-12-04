Qatar has launched a new Hayya Card option which will allow non-ticketed fans to enter the country and attend the FIFA World Cup, following the conclusion of the group stage matches.

Now that the group stage matches are over, fans without tickets can apply for a Hayya Card to enter Qatar through the ‘Early December’ Hayya Card option. Fans will still need to show proof of accommodation and pay an entry fee of QAR 500 to obtain the Hayya Card and enter Qatar. Children under 12 will not be charged.

The Hayya Card is mandatory for FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 fans. It provides access to stadiums with a valid match ticket, entry to the FIFA Fan Festival and free public transport.

Khalid Ali Al Mawlawi, Deputy Director General, Marketing, Communications & Event Experience, Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said: “It’s been a wonderful tournament so far. We’ve welcomed hundreds of thousands of fans from across the world for an unrivaled festival of football and exchange of cultures.

“As we move into the knockout stages of the tournament, we’re delighted to offer the chance for more fans to visit Qatar and experience the special atmosphere of the first FIFA World Cup in the Middle East and Arab world.”

Fans have plenty of entertainment options away from the stadiums in Qatar, including the FIFA Fan Festival at Al Bidda Park, the 6km Corniche Activation and a vast array of live music, cultural experiences and fan zones.

Fans who wish to apply for the Early December Hayya Card feature should note the following:

Ticket holders for matches after 2 December will not be required to pay QAR 500

Fans who pay the QAR 500 entry fee and purchase FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 tickets later will not be eligible for a refund.

After paying the QAR 500 entry fee and confirming their accommodation, fans will receive an entry permit to the State of Qatar via email. Fans are advised not to travel until completing the Hayya Card application process as they will not be allowed to board a flight or enter through the Abu Samra land border without the entry permit. Hayya Card holders are able to stay in Qatar until 23 January 2023