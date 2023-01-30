Qatar has announced the extension of the validity of the Haya card for fans and organizers and holders of this card can enter Qatar until January 24, 2024.

However, according to Al-Rai daily, the Qatari Ministry of Interior has set the following controls for using the card:

— Proof of a confirmed hotel reservation or proof of friends or family hosting the visitor based on document issued by the Haya platform hosting.

— The validity of the passport upon arrival in Qatar shall not be less than (3) months.

— Obtaining health insurance during the period of stay in the country.

— Air ticket (round trip).

According to this extension, the Haya card allows its holders to:

— Using the (Haya with me) service to apply for three of his family members or friends to visit the country through the Haya application or platform

— Entry and exit to and from the country for multiple trips

— Use of electronic gates at state ports

— No fee (free)

These conditions apply to all Haya card holders of the various denominations that were in force during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.