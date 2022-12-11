Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar held its last match for the 2022 FIFA World Cup on 3 December, an event that also witnessed the largest crowd attendance at the stadium during the ongoing World Cup tournament. A record 45,032 fans attended that Argentina-Australia match held at this iconic stadium in Qatar’s Al Rayyan neighborhood.

Around 20,000 seats from the upper tiers will be donated to countries in need of sporting infrastructure after the World Cup. During legacy mode, the stadium will become a sporting hub and the home of Al Rayyan Sports Club — one of Qatar’s most popular teams.