The Ministry of Electricity and Water suggested it may be necessary to enact legislation to allow discussion on the latest developments in purchasing energy from the Gulf Interconnection Authority.

This is because the purchase process here is considered ‘external’, even if Kuwait is a member of the same body and the issue must be discussed during the crucial meeting between MEW officials and the Fatwa and Legislation Department next week, reports Al-Qabas daily quoting informed sources.

The same sources said that the ministry has been working for months to speed up the procedures for allowing it to purchase 600 megawatts from the GIA, a step for which nearly 30 million dinars has been allocated, but the Central Agency for Public Tenders had previously informed the ministry that it is not competent to give its decision on this matter, while the discussion with the fatwa is still ongoing.

The sources indicated that if it was decided to resort to enacting a law that allows the purchase of energy from the authority, similar to the amendment that took place regarding the decree establishing the ministry, which introduced amendments allowing it to purchase energy from others inside the country, then the purchase process will most likely take place from the interconnection after the end of the current peak season, which lasts until mid-August.

The sources pointed out that with the rise in temperatures during the coming days, it is expected that the load on the power network will increase significantly and needs rationalizing consumption since it is the best option, to ensure safe operation and stability in the electrical network.

The sources explained that controlling air-conditioning devices in homes, which consume about 70% of the electricity of private housing during the current period, and promoting the concept of energy efficiency at the level of all devices used, saying it will make a noticeable difference in consumption.