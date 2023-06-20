The Ministry of Works has requested the municipality to seal the consultancy agreement for the study, design, and supervision of the implementation of infrastructure works in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh, Al Qabas reported. The tasks include sanitation, rain drainage, roads, street lighting, and telephone, as part of the Phase 13 of the overall project.

In a letter to the municipality, the ministry stated that the sanitary engineering sector wants to repair the infrastructure in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh due to the large number of complaints the ministry’s maintenance engineering sector has received regarding the deterioration of the area’s current infrastructure. Efforts are also being made due to the delay in finalizing the Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh area’s new organizational structure.

According to the report, the sector is currently preparing documents for the tender for the implementation of infrastructure works for the area’s Phase 13, aiming to establish a sustainable health infrastructure of international standards by setting up new sewage networks and improving the performance of existing networks, based on the country’s urban and the fourth structural plans.

Meanwhile, an informed source said that the director-general of the municipality referred a report to the Municipality Minister, regarding the said agreement, as well as, their request for approval to proceed with the procedures for offering the tender and notifying them in the event that the strategic plan for the sanitary engineering sector conflicts with the urban plan of Kuwait Municipality. The municipality had previously received the decision of the Economic Committee of the Council of Ministers, according to the letter of the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers in November pertaining to study of the issue.

Furthermore, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance (Director of the Department of Expropriation for Public Benefit) and the Director General of the General Organization for Social Insurance were provided with all studies and proposals for the concerned authorities and the municipality.