The Ministry of Public Works, in a surprise move, has excluded the tender submitted by the Beijing Enterprises Water Group, the largest sewage water company in the world, concerning the Al-Mutla’a sewage station, without discussing the reasons for its exclusion or sending an inquiry before taking its decision, despite fulfilling all the conditions, requirements and documents required to participate in bidding for the tender.

A local Arabic daily said this behavior completely contradicts the directives of the political leadership in the country, and what was recently announced by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf Al-Ahmad, to uphold the rule of law without concern or attention to personal accounts or narrow interests,

The company had submitted a technical offer containing the best engineering and technological solutions through the use of the largest international consulting offices specialized in the design of wastewater purification plants, but the tender was turned down without logical reasons.

The Public Works Authority recommended excluding it during a technical report it recently sent to the Central Agency for Public Tenders, citing the reasons for rejection despite being classified as the largest company in the world in purification plants, as it designed, built and operated more than 1,252 plants with an operating capacity of 40 million cubic meters per day.

Sources say it was necessary to summon the company’s representatives to clarify some matters and points that may have been misunderstood by the Ministry, especially amidst talk about the possibility of a suspicion of profiteering in favor of one of the companies at the expense of ‘Beijing’ as it is the best and largest globally in this field.

The technical solution that the company has provided is represented in the (BDO) technology that the company will use and through which it will achieve all the technical requirements required to implement the project, in addition to providing large sums of money from the cost that will return to the state’s public treasury, especially since the company is known to offer the lowest prices. However, its exclusion raises several question marks about those who have an interest behind this.

It is surprising that the Ministry of Works hired the same company, (Beijing Enterprises Water Group) to implement the Umm Al-Hayman wastewater treatment plant project while it has been shown the door for the South Al-Mutla’a project, especially since the technical requirements of the Umm Al-Hayman project are far more difficult than those of the Al-Mutlaa Purification plant.

The most surprising thing is that the Ministry recommended hiring a few companies for the project, most of which are stumbling in the implementation of their projects and financially unable to implement vital and important project such as the South Al-Mutla’a station, and the matter did not reach this point, but went further with the presence of a company that the ministry recommended a company that have offices in Israel, which contradicts Kuwaiti law.