The Ministry of Finance, represented by the State Property Department, approved the licensing of smart bathrooms within the surface parking limits of the Public Utilities Management Company, in accordance with the applicable controls, regulations, and systems.

The Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance for State Property and Legal Affairs, Abd al-Rahman al-Khamis, said in a letter addressed to the Kuwait Municipality regarding the request of the Public Utilities Management Company to obtain a license for smart bathrooms within the limits of multi-storey and surface car parks, but regard to multi-storey car parks the company’s request could not be considered due to the lack of a contractual cover with the company. As for surface car parks, there is no objection to licensing them, reports Al-Qabas daily.

It is noteworthy that the CEO of the Public Utilities Management Company, Eng. Saleh Al-Othman sent a letter to the head of the Municipal Council regarding licensing smart bathrooms within the limits of the multi-storey and surface car parks.

Al-Othman said that in line with the state’s directives, and the company’s keenness to contribute to the aspirations in supporting the state’s efforts and assistance in organizing the region to achieve Kuwait’s future vision, and in pursuit of the company to develop the services provided by it to the public and visitors to the multiple and surface car parks, which the company manages and operates and maintained by the Ministry of Finance and the Department of State Property, the company presents to you its desire to approve the license to provide a self-service smart bathroom service, with a nominal fee, in the multi-storey and surface car parks wherever they are, to serve the parking visitors, provided that they are constructed, equipped, and periodically maintained and cleaned based on modern international foundations and standards.