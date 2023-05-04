Mubarak Al-Baddah, Director of the Legal Affairs Department, the official spokesperson for the Public Authority for People with Disabilities, revealed that the Public Prosecutor ordered the reinvestigate 50 files of official documents and papers of people who claim disability who have allegedly obtained financial benefits unlawfully.

Al-Baddah also affirmed a new mechanism has been adopted for issuing disability certificates that will largely address the issue, especially for children and the elderly, stressing the authority’s keenness to develop plans to improve the services provided to people with disabilities, reports Al-Jarida daily.

Al-Baddah stressed that the authority will not be complacent in recovering the money that were acquired unlawfully, whether by amicable means, either by paying the full amount, or by agreeing to a request to pay it in monthly installments, or through the lawsuits after getting the verdict issued in favor of the authority.

Al-Baddah told the daily that the total lawsuits filed by the authority to recover money taken unlawfully until last month was 299, pointing out that large sums of money have been recovered, and the rest is in the process of being collected through lawsuits filed by the authority in coordination with the Fatwa and Legislation department.

He pointed out that the authority lists the amounts owed and to be recovered and verifies them through the financial and legal departments, then contacts the concerned people, whether the disabled person or the one charged with his care or the heirs, if the disabled person is deceased to return these amounts because they are public funds that are inviolable.