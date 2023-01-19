Kuwait Municipality Director-General Ahmed Al-Manfouhi said the Kuwaiti youth must be given all support to find job opportunities in the municipality projects including in the technical field so that the number of Kuwaitis in the technical or advisory positions is not less than 50% for each contract.

Al-Manfouhi called, has issued a circular in which he stressed that special clauses must be introduced in the contract demanding this percentage of workers and in the event the contractor does not comply with the specified percentage he must be penalized.

On the other hand, Al-Manfouhi issued a decision to form a working group to audit the regulatory opinions of the governorates of “the capital – Hawalli – Mubarak Al-Kabeer”, headed by the Superintendent of Organizational Projects Abdulaziz Al-Mashaan, so that the team reviews the organizational opinions in these governorates, and all the decisions of the Municipal Council and the requirements, regulations and laws related to the opinion. organizational.

Al-Manfouhi issued a decision to form a committee to review the English reports on the fourth master plan project for the State of Kuwait, headed by Eng. Sabeeka Al-Khalid, so that the team completes the review of the draft of all the final reports of the project in Arabic, which are 52 reports.