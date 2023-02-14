Personnel from Protection of Public Morals and Trafficking in Persons Department raided two apartments in Mahboula and arrested 12 people, including five women, for committing immoral acts and referred them to the concerned department to prepare their deportation from the country.

Meanwhile, in another incident the Al-Rai daily said, the General Traffic Department responding to complaints from residents of the Sabah Al-Ahmad marine area, and in continuation of the security and traffic campaigns to control the violators and reckless motorists have arrested nine people and referred them to the competent authorities.