The Public Prosecution has released two candidates from the second constituency on a ‘financial guarantee’ after detaining them for 24 hours in the vote-buying case.

An informed source said that the prosecution has issued warrants for the arrest of three other candidates on the same charge. They are expected to be brought in for investigation, reports Al-Qabas daily.

This brings the total number of candidates accused of buying votes in the current National Assembly elections to 7.