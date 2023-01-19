Prominent Indian community welfare worker Muriel Alphonso leaves Kuwait after more than 45 long years. A finance executive with an impressive career trajectory in the FMCG business, Muriel also expanded her horizons to manage the IT functions of the business for many years.

Despite having a busy career, Muriel always made time for social causes. She served as the President of the Indian Women’s Association (IWA) Kuwait, for over 20 years, working relentlessly with her team to ‘Lend a Helping Hand’ to the less fortunate. Over the years, under Muriel’s able leadership, IWA has become a beacon of hope for the less privileged in Kuwait, India and other parts of the sub-continent.

Muriel always found time in her busy schedule to offer assistance, or a sympathetic ear to friends who needed it. Brimming with energy and ideas, she has the tact of a diplomat and the strength of a fearless leader. Muriel will be remembered for her contribution to the Indian community members over the years.

Muriel also a member of the Kuwait chapter of Soroptimist International, a worldwide service organization for professional women. She was actively involved in several other community organizations, which highlight her compassion and passion for service to the less privileged.

A talented musician, friends have shared many pleasant evenings enjoying her piano skills and singing.

Muriel and her husband Tony Alphonso, have made Canada their new home, to be closer to their children in Toronto and the US.