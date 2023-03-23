The Director General of the Committee for the Introduction to Islam, Ibrahim Al-Badr, extended his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir of the country, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad, and His Highness the Crown Prince, Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmad, and to the political leadership.

Al-Badr told Al-Rai daily, that the Committee for the Introduction to Islam received donations from benefactors for breaking the fast project, which the committee allocates to needy families from non-Arabic-speaking communities, and to new converts and their families inside Kuwait, as the project is implemented in all branches of the committee in various governorates.

Al-Badr said, “Iftar meals for the fasting person have a great impact especially the new converts, and the first thing that the new convert needs is a feeling of embrace, brotherhood, and a sense of the spirit of one family, and this Ramadan table brings them together with their brothers among the new converts, as well as with those who preceded them.”

He pointed out that the value of one meal is 1,250 dinars, while the food basket costs 30 dinars, which is sufficient for one person for the entire month, and called on benefactors to double the reward by competing for this great reward. To support the project benefactors are requested to call 22444117 or visit the committee’s accounts on social media platforms.