The Kuwait Airport is on the list of 12 government institutions and companies on which preliminary studies have been conducted as part of the proposed privatization process in accordance with the provisions of the Law Regulating Privatization Programs and Operations and its implementing regulations.

The sources told Al-Anba daily that a preliminary study in this regard does not mean moving forward with the process of privatizing the airport.

The sources stressed that any privatization process requires legal procedures, represented in the approval of the Supreme Council for Privatization and then presentation to the Council of Ministers for approval, and before that, accurate, extensive and specialized studies will be prepared, pointing out at the same time that this study was prepared years ago.