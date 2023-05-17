The General Administration of Residence Affairs Investigations represented by the Tripartite Commission Department, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Manpower and the Ministry of Health, raided private medical clinics and arrested seven residence law violators, two of them were caught for practicing medicine without a license.

The General Administration of Security Relations and Media said that the arrest of the violators came during the ongoing campaigns against medical clinics in Salmiya, and the necessary measures were taken by the Ministry of Health against them, noting that seven other people who violated the residence law were arrested in the Al-Salam area.

All those who were arrested have been referred to the concerned authority.