Upon directives of the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Interior, and Minister of Defense, Sheikh Talal Al-Khalid, to eradicate the scourge of drugs and clean the Central Prison from narcotics, personnel from the correctional institutions raided wards of the Central Prison and the public prison in search of contraband and seized an amount of narcotic substances, mobile phones, charging cables and sharp tools from prisoners.

The Al-Anba daily said this happened after the prison security men received information that some prisoners were hiding in their cells prohibited items.

Accordingly, the prisoners were monitored, information was collected about them, the places where the prohibited items were hidden before the raiding party moved in.

The General Department of Correctional Institutions said the raid started at dawn and led to the seizure of narcotic substances (shabu, hashish, chemicals, tools of abuse).

The prisoners were subjected to investigation, cases were registered against them and referred to the competent authorities.