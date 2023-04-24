Britain’s Prince William and his wife Kate have released two new photos of their youngest son, Louis, on the occasion of his fifth birthday, Sunday.

Both pictures were taken by Millie Pilkington earlier this month at Windsor Castle.

In one of the images, Louis appears in a rickshaw pushed by his mother, while the second is a close-up of the little prince’s face smiling.

Louis is the grandson of King Charles and fourth in line to the throne after his father William, brother George and sister Charlotte.