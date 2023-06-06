Today, British Prince Harry was absent from a session at the Supreme Court in London which is looking into a case he filed against a British press institution, which prompted the judge to say that he was surprised by his absence, while a lawyer for the press institution called his absence “unusual.”

Prince Harry, the youngest son of King Charles, is expected to testify on the witness stand tomorrow, becoming the first high-ranking member of the British royal family to testify before a court in 130 years.

Prince Harry is one of more than 100 other high-profile people who have sued Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), the company that publishes the Daily Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People newspapers, accusing it of hacking into their phones and misconduct.

The trial began last month, during which lawyers representing Prince Harry and three other plaintiffs are trying to prove that the illegal gathering of information was done with the knowledge and consent of senior editors and executives.

David Sherburne, Harry’s lawyer, told Judge Timothy Fancourt that the prince will not attend the hearing, and explained that Harry started a flight from his residence in Los Angeles after attending his daughter’s second birthday, but he is not available to testify today (Monday).

“His travel arrangements in this manner and his security arrangements are a bit difficult,” Sherborne said in the packed courtroom.

The judge said he was “surprised” Prince Harry was not present after he asked to appear as the court’s first witness.

According to Reuters, Green is seeking to question Harry regarding more than 33 articles the prince said were based on illegally obtained material. This means that Harry may have to return to testify again in court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, at the start of the trial, MGN apologized in court documents and admitted that the Sunday People newspaper had once illegally sought information about Prince Harry and was therefore entitled to compensation for it.