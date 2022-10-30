By Ricky Laxa

Staff Writer

The Re-Integration Program of the Philippine Overseas Labor Office and Overseas Workers Welfare Administration ended its one-month satellite seminars held at the function hall of Chow King Restaurant in Salmiyah.

The event was organized by CEE Network Culinary Arts and Lifestyle Workshops, attended by more than 200 participants without the walk-in OFWs on enquiries and payments. The event was organized by CEE Network Kuwait in collaboration with POLO OWWA under the patronage of the Philippine Labor Attaché Nasser Mustafa.

The half day seminar introduced the services and privileges of overseas Filipino Workers deployed in Kuwait available from POLO OWWA. Mrs. Sheilanee Mamuric, Administrative Staff of OWWA delivered the four weeks seminars.

OFWs were informed and were able to raise their questions regarding details of the services, most of which were focused on loan and scholarship availability. Mr. Jeremy Redulla, Country Official of Philippines’ Social Security System in Kuwait also gave two consecutive weeks detailing the OFWs privileges.

OWWA also provided collecting officers for OFWs who wished to renew their contributions and update memberships. The fourth and last week was attended by fitness and gym trainers with aerobics and Zumba coaches.

Present in the events were Welfare Officers Genevieve Ardiente Aguilar, Emmanuel Santiago Diaz and Louella Marie Calanza. Collecting Officers were Liwayway Ferrer, Robert Ryan Sison and Alex Gelloano.

The event was sponsored by Abrar Skin, Dadabhai Travel, Grantos Clinic, Jane’s Closet, Eitha Marzouk Al Azmi Recruitment Agency, Berlin Recruitment Agency, Pag Ibig Fund and D’ Queen Inasal Restaurant.

Filipino Social Media influencers present were DJ Lakwatcha Balitang OFWs, Uptown Goddess, Jass On Line Radio Station Kuwait, Ricky Laxa Reports, GMA News and Public Affairs and The Times Kuwait.

Plaques of Appreciation were given to the sponsors and participants received their certificate of participation from OWWA officials.

OFWs were thankful for such project from CEE Network and urged the organizer to bring to surface more activities such as this which can help OFWs gain knowledge and develop their skills.

The Reintegration program will resume in October till December and will be fully sponsored by a generous donor company. CEE Network will announce details in coming week.