The voting process for the 17th legislative term of the National Assembly began at 8:00 a.m. local-time on Tuesday in Kuwait’s five electoral constituencies. Some 793,646 eligible voters will choose 50 MPs out of 207 candidates to represent them at the new legislature for a term of four years.

There are 99,779 voters in the first constituency with 34 candidates competing. The second constituency has 46 candidates in the race to win the votes of 90,394 people. There are 34 hopefuls in the third constituency, which has 137,978 voters.

Forty-eight candidates are competing for the votes of 208,740 people in the fourth constituency. The fifth constituency includes 47 rivals and 256,755 eligible voters. Those 21 years and above are eligible to vote in the elections. – KUNA