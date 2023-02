The Al-Ahmadi police have arrested an unidentified Asian for running a local wine factory in the Mahboula region and seized from 24 barrels of raw material and 64 bottles of homemade booze ready for sale.

The Public Relations and Security Media Department of the Directorate-General of Drugs and Alcohol Control stated the Ahmadi Security Directorate managed to raid a local wine factory and referred the bootlegger to the concerned authority, reports Al-Rai daily.