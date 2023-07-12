The Criminal Security Sector of the Ministry of Interior has referred to the Public Prosecution a citizen who is believed to be in his thirties to the Public Prosecution for his involvement in committing 18 thefts by impersonating security men and also stealing vehicles and selling their parts.

The suspect was reportedly identified by some of the victims during a police identification parade. The daily added, most expatriates did not resist the man since he robbed them after impersonation a security man for fear of reprisals.

His illegal activities ended after several expatriates filed a complaint against the ‘security man’ until he was caught red-handed while attempting to break into a shop.

He has been handed over to the concerned authorities for further investigation.