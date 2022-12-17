The Security Media Department stated that the Public Security Sector of the Ministry of Interior dealt immediately with a quarrel and a run-over attack between youngsters in the Sabiya area, after a clip was posted on social media.

According to a local Arabic daily, police fired three warning shots in the air after the fighters refused to take orders from police to maintain law and order.

One suspect has been arrested, while others are being sought by the authorities. Police are also investigating the incident.