Electronic phishing operations have set eyes on new victims inside Kuwait with their recent increase in various forms. The latest fraud was via a text message sent to random numbers claiming that the balance of the owner of the number mentioned in the text contains more than 9 million dollars, with an accompanying link to a private website. The link is redirected to a cryptocurrency trading site, in which once clicked, the phishing process begins.

In a similar incident, another phishing e-mail message sent via WhatsApp has recently begun to spread, through which the sender bears the logo of the Ministry of Health in Kuwait, messaging a confirmation of a third vaccination against the coronavirus.