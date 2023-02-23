During their visit to Kuwait, a delegation from the Philippine Department of Labor assessed the situation of Filipino household service workers and met with representatives from the Public Authority for Manpower to discuss the conditions of workers and the Authority’s role in providing protection for them. According to a report by Al Anbaa newspaper, the Authority assured the delegation that it addresses complaints submitted by domestic workers or business owners, including issues related to payment, salaries, and passports.

The report added that the Authority provided information on the regulations and laws enforced in the country, particularly those related to protecting workers and providing them with shelter. On the other hand, Bassam Al-Shammari, a specialist in domestic labor affairs, noted that the Philippine delegation was focused on the issue of workers holding passports and the deportation procedures that occur, as well as the reasons why workers often have to turn to their embassy, most of them are deported without receiving their passports.

The delegation also stressed the importance of adhering to the work contract agreed upon between the two countries and addressing any defects or problems that arise. Al-Shammari urged concerned government agencies to form a committee to work with the Philippine embassy and quickly address employment issues.

In other news, the Public Authority for Manpower is organizing a career day in cooperation with Kuwait Hospital to provide job opportunities in various specializations, including administrative, technical, and nursing. The Authority also operates the “Our Pride” platform, which allows company owners to register and list available job vacancies and opportunities, which can be applied for by job seekers based on qualifications and conditions. The Authority continues to hold career open days to interview those interested in working in the private sector across all sectors and job activities.