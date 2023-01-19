The Minister of Health, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, held a meeting with the technical and administrative departments at Farwaniya Hospital, concerning the latest preparations to operate the third phase of the new Farwaniya Hospital for citizens, starting from February 5.

The Ministry of Health told Al-Jarida daily, that during the meeting the plan was reviewed to transfer patients, details and organizational procedures, transfer pf the rest of the departments and an assessment of the workflow and the challenges that were faced during the first and second operational phases, and ways to avoid them, leading to the provision of health services to citizens, according to the best standards.

The Ministry stated that the plan for operating the third phase includes the transfer and inauguration of work in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Premature Infants, and related departments, including the departments of pharmacy, radiology, laboratory, sterilization, intensive care and anesthesia.