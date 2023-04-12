The public were urged to stay home and not leave except for dire necessity amid rainy conditions expected between Tuesday evening and Thursday afternoon, Kuwait Fire Force said on Tuesday.

KFF also highlighted the need to maintain the safety of external electrical installations at home to avoid the risk of contact or electrocution, to make sure that there are no obstacles impeding water drainage outlets and to inspect the operation of water pumps in basements. The authorities added that the power supply should be disconnected with inhabitants moving to upper floors in the event of basements being flooded by rainwater.

In an earlier notice, nationals and residents alike were urged to exercise caution due to the forecasted unstable weather, adding they should not hesitate to dail the emergency services 112 hotline if in need of urgent assistance.

Kuwait’s Meteorological Department said the three-day showers will begin gradually on Tuesday evening before reaching their peak on Wednesday.

Source-KUNA