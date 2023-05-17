A passenger who arrived at the Kuwait International Airport with a quantity of various types of hashish has been arrested by the customs authorities.

According to Al-Rai daily the passenger came from an European country and the hashish was packed professional to make it appear as if the products in which the contraband was hidden came directly from the production line.

The first package was a box of creams and contained hashish serum, the second was a metal box and hashish was placed inside professionally and the box was of glass and inside it was found a ball of hashish.

The suspect with the contraband has been handed over to the Directorate-General for Drugs Control.