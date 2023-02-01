The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport revealed 74 percent of the road project works between the Fifth Ring Road, Al-Ghazali Road and Muhammad bin Al-Qasim Street have been completed, which aims to reduce traffic congestion, which was one of the main obstacles in the area surrounding the project, and work to find engineering solutions to solve the problem of overcrowding by facilitating the movement of vehicles to the roads surrounding the Al-Rai area and improving the level of service on the main and internal roads on the Al-Ghazali Road and the Fifth Ring Road.

The sources told Al-Jarida daily that the development of the Al-Ghazali Street intersection with the Fifth Ring Road is in progress, and includes the construction of a bridge that passes over Al-Ghazali Street to facilitate traffic movement to and from the Avenues, in addition to developing the Fifth Ring Road with the Airport Road and the construction of a new road linking the Fifth and Second Rig Road, parallel to the Airport Road.

The project is also working to develop the intersection of Bin Al-Qasim Street with the Fifth Ring Road, and includes the work of an overpass that passes over Mohammed Bin Al-Qasim and a reverse detour bridge over the Fifth Ring Road.