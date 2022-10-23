The Public Authority for Roads and Land Transport requested the Central Agency for Public Tenders to launch tender No. “AHAT/1” for the project’s detailed study and design work, and the preparation of the first stage of railway tender documents.

However, the authority had decided to postpone the decision until a subsequent letter of the method was received that included the amendments that were earlier discussed and related to practice, reports a local Arabic daily.

It is noteworthy that the Ministry of Public Works indicated that the specific objectives of the tender are “the study and engineering design of the Gulf track railway, and the facilities attached to the project with a length of 111 km route, and that the scope of work is the study and design of the first phase of the railway project (the Gulf track), and the preparation of the special and general conditions for the project within a 12-month implementation period.