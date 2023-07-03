The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said it is continuing in its efforts to limit the artificial hike in prices of commodities after the parliamentarians called on the government to activate the role of consumer protection and all concerned agencies to rein in the price chaos which has become widespread.

Informed sources told Al-Rai that there is a government tendency to extend the rule of law to the artificial price increase, expecting that legislation in this regard will be prepared over the next few days which will be a government priority.

The sources explained the government has taken into account deficiencies and loopholes to protect the consumer, so that the legislation will be leave no room for manipulation of the law and regulations.

MP Ahmed Lari referred to the decision of the Ministry of Commerce to absolutely prevent an increase in food prices, which was issued during the “Corona” pandemic, indicating that the implementation of such a decision would limit the increase in prices.

MP Majed Al-Mutairi called for the need for the actual application of the Consumer Protection Law, in order to ensure that some do not manipulate prices.

MP Shuaib Shaaban told Al-Rai that the Consumer Protection Department is required to activate its role and control prices, calling for imposing strict and strict control over the markets, punishing transgressors, and applying the law to the fullest.

MP Badr Nashmi demanded the need for the Ministry of Commerce to follow up on the artificial price increase, and in order for the Ministry not to be unable to control the artificial price increases, “we have submitted a proposal to amend the Consumer Protection Law 39/2014 to prevent the increase in prices of goods and services without controls and foundations set by the Ministry of Commerce.

MP Badr Sayyar Al-Shammari said the increase in commodity prices by some companies leads us to intensive control work, and therefore everyone should shoulder their responsibilities.