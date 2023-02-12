The parliamentary health and social affairs will discuss on Monday the files of the charitable and humanitarian work project and the Kuwaitization of cooperative societies. As reported by Al Rai newspaper, the first item to be discussed includes the proposed draft law regarding charitable and humanitarian work in the presence of specialists from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Social Affairs.

The officials will also tackle the designation of the Council to the Committee to discuss the issue of developing work in the cooperative sector pertaining to several aspects, which includes the Kuwaitization of jobs, support for national products and industries, as well as the expansion of the establishment and operation of cooperative societies to include all regions of Kuwait.

Furthermore, included in the session is the proposal to amend the second paragraph of Article (14) of Decree-Law No. (24) of 1979 regarding cooperative societies. ‫