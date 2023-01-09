The Parliamentary Women, Family and Child Committee will discuss on Thursday issues of domestic violence, the application of laws related to them, and shelters for victims of violence. According to Alrai Media, several laws will be presented at the meeting, including the establishment of a nursery in government agencies, the protection of violations of children’s privacy on social networking sites, and the imposition of penalties for violators.

Moreover, attending the Thursday meeting are the Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development, the Minister of State for Women and Childhood Affairs, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior, specialists from the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, and the head of the Women and Family Committee at the Kuwaiti Jurists Association.