The Public Authority for Manpower requested the municipality to give a detailed statement of the locations of the mobile vehicles licensed to practice the activity. According to Al Qabas, the Acting Deputy Director General of National Employment, Najat Al-Youssef, addressed the municipality regarding the periodic inspection of mobile vehicles that the Cabinet’s decision issued to amend some provisions of its resolution regarding the granting of social allowance and children’s allowance to professionals and crafts and workers in non-governmental entities, which stipulates that a new clause shall be added to the article which reads the owners of mobile licenses for motorized vehicles equipped to practice commercial activities.

In addition, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Interior and the Kuwait Municipality shall submit periodic reports to the Public Authority for Manpower on the regularity of the beneficiaries of the provisions of this Resolution to work in the licensed entities, based on the inspections organized by those authorities.

Moreover, Al-Youssef called for providing the authority with a detailed statement of the locations of the mobile vehicles licensed to practice the activity, as well as a copy of the previous periodic reports conducted by the municipality, so that the authority can take necessary measures towards verifying the regularity of the beneficiaries. One of the provisions is to work in the entities they are authorized to work with, and then to ensure the validity of disbursing support.