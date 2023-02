The Public Authority for Manpower has refuted rumors that it has made changes to the procedures for granting work permits, Al Rai newspaper reported. Reports have been circulating regarding the issuance of Administrative Resolution No. 37 of 2023, which allegedly amends Administrative Resolution No. 552 of 2018, the regulation that outlines the rules and procedures for granting work permission. However, the Authority has denied the validity of these claims.



Read Today's News TODAY... on our Telegram Channel click here to join and receive all the latest updates t.me/thetimeskuwait