The Acting Director General of the Public Authority for Manpower, Dr. Mubarak Al-Azmi, discussed bilateral cooperation in the field of manpower with the Consul of Kyrgyzstan to Kuwait, Omar Bek Ghabarov, and his accompanying delegation. A local daily reported that Al-Azmi stressed the authority’s role in providing legal protection and ensuring an appropriate work environment that guarantees workers their rights.

Al-Azmi explained that Kuwait attracts workers according to the specializations needed by the labor market. He added that the authority is making unremitting and continuous efforts to develop the process of recruiting workers in a way that serves the development and economic interests of Kuwait and benefits the workers and the countries sending them.

On the other hand, Ghabarov expressed gratitude to Kuwait and hoped for a beginning of cooperation and exchange of experiences. Moreover, the meeting was attended by the Director General of the Authority, the Director of the International Relations Department, Jaber Al-Ali, the researcher in political sciences, Khaled Al-Sabah, and the translator, Ahmed Al-Zaid.